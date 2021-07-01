Myanmar court extends pretrial detention of US journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court has extended the pretrial detention of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist in military-led Myanmar who was arrested on an incitement charge that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment. Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to visit his family in the United States. Fenster’s lawyer says he is in good health but appeared to have lost some weight at the hearing. His appearance came one day after authorities began a release of about 2,300 prisoners, including journalists, charged in connection with the protests that erupted after the military seized power in February,