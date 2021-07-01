Navy Signalman killed at Pearl Harbor accounted for

WASHINGTON (WVVA) -- A Navy Signalman from Ansted killed in the battle at Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.

Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs was 33 when he was killed during World War II. His remains were accounted for in February.

Skaggs was assigned to the USS Oklahoma battleship, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The battleship sustained multiple torpedo hits and capsized. The attack resulted in 429 deaths, including Skaggs.

From December 1941 to June 1944, officials recovered the remains of the deceased.

The remains were transferred from two cemeteries in Hawaii to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks in September 1947.

Only 35 identifications were confirmed at that time. The unidentified remains were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu.

In 1949, Skaggs and others who weren't identified were classified as non-recoverable.

Between June and November of 2015, officials exhumed the unknown remains for analysis.

Skaggs was identified through dental and anthropological analysis. He will be buried in Riverside, California on August 18.

For more information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving the country, click here.