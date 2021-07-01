Police ID man who they say shot Atlanta officer in the face

ATLANTA (AP) — State law enforcement officials have identified the man who they say opened fire on two Atlanta police officers as their elevator opened on the eighth floor of an apartment building. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles of Atlanta was killed when the officers returned fire Wednesday. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant says the wounded officer was hospitalized in stable condition. Bryant says another officer was hurt in a traffic crash while responding to the scene. He’s also in stable condition. The GBI says the officers were dispatched to the apartments after a 911 call reported a person shot. Police say Humbles had shot that man, who is expected to survive.