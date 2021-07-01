Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT

SOUTHWESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMMERS COUNTIES…

At 1157 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lawn, or near

Rainelle, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lewisburg…

Ronceverte…

Rainelle…

Rupert…

Renick…

Falling Spring…

and Asbury.

Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in

ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and

minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid

hydroplaning.