Special Weather Statement until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Smyth County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL SMYTH…SOUTHWESTERN

WYTHE AND WESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES…

At 448 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mount Rogers

Summit, or near Whitetop, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Marion…

Rural Retreat…

Whitetop…

Mount Rogers National Recreation Area…

Sugar Grove…

Troutdale…

and Atkins.

Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in

ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and

minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid

hydroplaning.