Special Weather Statement until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Monroe County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL GILES…CRAIG AND

SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES…

At 446 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Simmonsville,

or near Sinking Creek, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Paint Bank…

Sinking Creek…

Abbott…

Craig Springs…

Huffman…

Maggie…

and Simmonsville.

Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in

ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and

minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid

hydroplaning.