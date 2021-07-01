Tennessee suspends shelter license following staffer arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have suspended the license of a shelter for immigrant children after one of the employees was arrested following abuse allegations. Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Jennifer Nichols on Thursday cited the abuse allegation and other issues that had plagued the Chattanooga shelter over the past month as reasons for the suspension. Police officials say 35-year-old Randi Duarte faces charges of sexual battery by an authority figure, coercion of a witness and tampering with evidence. The shelter is run by the Baptiste Group, which did not immediately respond to questions.