Trump Organization CFO expected in court after indictment

New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into Donald Trump’s business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees. The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, will be charged in Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s probe. People familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the charges appear to involve non-monetary benefits that the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition. They were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.