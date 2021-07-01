UK’s Johnson to map out post-lockdown life in coming days

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says unspecified “extra precautions” to contain the spread of the pandemic will be needed in coming weeks, even as he voiced confidence Thursday that the remaining restrictions on social contact in England can be lifted as planned on July 19. Infections in the U.K. have risen sharply in recent weeks, with government figures showing another 27,989 new cases across the U.K. on Thursday. That’s the highest level since the end of January. Johnson said Thursday he is hopeful life will get back “as close to it was before COVID,” given the evidence showing vaccines are reducing deaths despite rising infections involving the more contagious delta variant of the virus.