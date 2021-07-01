Virginia juvenile charged after two shot, wounded at fair

SALEM, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have filed felony charges against a juvenile after two people were shot on the opening night of a local fair. The Roanoke Times reports officers with Salem police heard gunshots at the Salem Fair at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday before they saw someone with a gun who they captured after a chase. According to police, one of the victims was also a juvenile, while the second victim was a man. Neither were acquaintances or knew of the shooter. The suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center on multiple charges, including two counts of malicious wounding.