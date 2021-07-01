West Virginia to retire Darryl Talley’s jersey No. 90

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will retire linebacker Darry Talley’s No. 90 jersey during the Texas Tech home football game on Oct. 2. Talley was a consensus all-American and a four-year starter at West Virginia, amassing 484 career tackles and leading the Mountaineers to appearances in the 1981 Peach Bowl and 1982 Gator Bowl. Talley went on to a 12-year career with the Buffalo Bills. He became a member of the Bills’ Wall of Fame and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Talley is the fourth West Virginia football player to have his number retired. He joins Sam Huff’s No. 75, Ira “Rat” Rodgers’ No. 21 and Bruce Bosley’s No. 77.