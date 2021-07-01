White House reports 56% of hires are women, pay gap narrowed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% coming from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds. The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it delivered a required annual report to Congress listing the title and salary of every White House office employee. The administration said the data shows it is “the most diverse administration in history” and also has only a narrow pay gap between men and women on staff. The average salary for women in the administration is $93,752, while men average $94,639, about a 1% pay gap.