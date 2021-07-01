WVa regulators to probe complaints over Suddenlink service

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Public Service Commission has opened an investigation into customer service complaints about Suddenlink Communications. The PSC on Thursday ordered Suddenlink to file information within 30 days. It also scheduled two public comment hearings and an evidentiary hearing in August at its Charleston headquarters. Suddenlink is owned by New York-based Altice. It provides cable, internet and telephone service through much of the state. Among the information the PSC wants are details on customer complaint call logs, worker training, completed and projected improvement projects to cable service, specific outage information, and the processes used to issue and track trouble tickets.