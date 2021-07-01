‘Zebra murders’ convict dies in California medical prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man convicted along with three others in the racially motivated killing spree that terrorized San Francisco in the 1970s has died in a prison cell while on hospice care. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday 76-year-old Jessie Lee Cooks was found dead Wednesday in his bed at California Medical Facility. The cause of death will be determined by the Solano County Coroner. Cooks and three other Black men were convicted of targeting white victims between October 1973 and April 1974 in a rampage that left 14 people dead.