38 Albanians arrested in Italian-led drug trafficking probe

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say 38 Albanian nationals including a prosecutor, a government department head and three senior police officers have been arrested for drug trafficking, corruption, abuse of post and money laundering. The arrests were announced on Friday by Albania’s Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, or SPAK following a two year, Italian-led investigation. SPAK said the suspects who operated inside Albania, Italy, Montenegro and Spain were part of four international criminal groups mainly involved in drug trafficking. Since 2016 police in these countries have seized some 6 tons of cannabis, cocaine and other drugs trafficked from them with an estimated cost of 55 million Euros.