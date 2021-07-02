After pandemic pause, one woman’s crusade for kids resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — Elissa Montanti’s Global Medical Relief Fund was thwarted by COVID-19 after more than two decades beating the odds to obtain medical care for children injured in war and crises around the world. The pandemic put a hold on international travel, and on services to the more than 450 kids who have passed through her care. Prosthetics needed fitting. Surgeries required scheduling. But now, the Staten Island woman is bringing her charity back to life. She’s recruiting volunteers and professionals, and has started bringing children to the U.S. again for medical care. With the world reopening, she is cautiously optimistic.