AP sources: Remaining fence around US Capitol to be removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remaining fencing that has surrounded the U.S. Capitol since a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in January is likely to come down as soon as next week. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The people say the fence is expected to be removed by July 9. Capitol Police removed an outer fence in March that had cut off a wide swath of the area to cars and pedestrians, blocking major traffic arteries that cross the city. But an interior perimeter fence has remained around the Capitol, with signs warning that the area is closed to the public.