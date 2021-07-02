Bluefield College hires a new furry friend

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA)- Bluefield college has made a new hire, and she's looking to turns those frowns upside down for students and faculty at BC.

Her name is a hazel and this 9-week-old pup hails from Frisco, Texas. She's a white Labrador retriever who is going to be taking the helm as the college's new therapy dog.

Dean of the Bluefield College School of Nursing, Jessica Sharp, told us she named the dog after Brig. Gen. Dr. Hazel Johnson-Brown. She was the first black Brigadier General, who also has the honor of being the first black Chief of the Army Corps. She also graduated from the Harlem School of Nursing and went on to become a professor of nursing at Georgetown University.

Dean Sharp says she names all of her dogs after nursing theorists. And that she got the inspiration for a therapy dog from Virginia Tech. Sharp goes on to say how much Joy Hazel brings to the students already.

"I get goodness from dogs, but I didn't realize how many people did, so we just thought. The counsel team and I thought let's think about that. And we saw that Virginia Tech had like a 4 or 5 dog team. That's what they do. So we said well huh. So I get her, bring her here, and it has been an incredible journey. Everybody is just very thrilled to have her. Of course, they come in because they know I'm a dog lover. But, they just come in and just laugh and giggle, get on the floor play with her do whatever they need to do it's just wonderful."

Hazel starts attending her Therapy dog classes starting in August and will complete them around January.