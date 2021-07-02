Despite ally donations, few Venezuelans get COVID-19 vaccine

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Some Venezuelans have gotten a shot in the arm thanks to a gift of Cuban-developed COVID-19 vaccines, bringing relief to some residents while simultaneously deepening the mystery around the country’s donation-dependent vaccination campaign. Thirty-thousand shots of the three-dose vaccine Abdala entered Venezuela’s inoculation efforts this week, just days after the government of Nicolas Maduro and Cuban authorities reached an agreement under which the island is expected to deliver 12 million injections over the following months. Venezuela has received at least 2.2 million vaccines through donations and agreements with Cuba, Russia and China, but it has only administered roughly 1.5 million.