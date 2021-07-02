Don’t dump pets: MO Dept. of Conservation warning after large goldfish caught

(WSIL) — Don’t dump pets. That’s the message being given by the Missouri Department of Conservation after a large goldfish was caught.

Tim Ownings caught a 9-pound butterfly koi goldfish at Blue Springs Lake Remembrance over the weekend.

The Dept. of Conservation says when pet owners dump ornamental fish like this one, it can cause serious issues for native species.

Instead of dumping aquarium fish, check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.