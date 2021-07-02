Experts question if WHO should lead pandemic origins probe

BEIJING (AP) — As the World Health Organization draws up plans for the next phase of its probe into how the coronavirus pandemic started, an increasing number of scientists say it isn’t up to the task and that the U.N. health agency shouldn’t even be the one to investigate. Numerous experts, including some with strong ties to WHO, say that political tensions between the U.S. and China make any U.N.-led investigation impossible. They say what’s needed is a broad, independent analysis closer to what happened in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, but warn that will require a willingness by international leaders to confront China and effectively sideline WHO.