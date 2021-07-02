Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following areas,

Smyth and Tazewell.

* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* Periods of moderate to at times heavy rain will persist early this

morning. This could result in isolated flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

