Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Tazewell County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following areas,
Smyth and Tazewell.
* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* Periods of moderate to at times heavy rain will persist early this
morning. This could result in isolated flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&