Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Baltimore/Washington, MD

Spotsylvania County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the

following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St.

Marys. In Virginia, King George and Spotsylvania.

* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* Light to moderate rain showers moving through the region overnight

may cause some localized flooding issues, particularly those

locations which are more susceptible to high water.

* Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause the potential for

streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as

the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&