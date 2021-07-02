Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Nicholas County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the

following areas, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan and Dickenson. In

West Virginia, Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo,

Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Northwest Raleigh,

Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas, Southeast Raleigh and

Wyoming.

* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* A cold front moving through will produce showers overnight.

Additional rainfall amounts will generally be under an inch,

however where multiple storms hit the same areas, amounts could be

higher and cause flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&