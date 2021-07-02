Flash Flood Watch until FRI 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of North Carolina and Virginia, including the following

areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga,

Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson,

Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Wythe.

* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* Periods of moderate to at times heavy rain will persist early this

morning. This could result in isolated flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

