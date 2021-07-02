Improving conditions for Friday; Fourth of July weekend looking nice!

Cold front continues to push towards the southeast today. Back behind, high pressure starts to work in bringing cooler temperatures and lower dew points.

Expect most of the rain to be seen during the morning hours then clearing will take place by the afternoon. Even some sun is expected to build in this afternoon and evening.

Humidity will continue to drop throughout today. Temperatures to start are in the 60s and we won't warm up too much today. Highs will be scattered around in the 70s. Bluefield we are thinking lower 70s. Lower elevations we believe will hit in the upper 70s.

Overnight we are mostly dry with a stray shower, but we are much cooler.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and 50s. This will make a cool start for Saturday morning. Saturday's high temperatures will mimic today's. Most of us stay dry into the weekend, but a stray shower or two are possible to form Saturday afternoon and evening.

Fourth of July should be rain free as high pressure continues to sit over our area. The humidity slowly works back in on Sunday with dew points reading in the upper 50s and 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

By next week the heat and humidity build back in. Expect 80s and lower 90s again. Few showers are possible to form for the first half of the work week, but widespread rain is expected for Thursday and possibly into Friday all thanks to a cold front and Tropical Storm Elsa.

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Elsa right now is heading towards the Lesser Antilles and eventually will make its way towards Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic before crossing through Cuba. Strength looks to remain as a tropical storm before heading close to Florida.

We will continue to monitor this system especially as it heads closer to the United States for it's involvement with us. For now, most models are showing it staying closer to the east coast line providing our area some showers as early as Wednesday and possibly lasting into Friday.

Stay with WVVA for the latest. Check out your full ten-day forecast from 5-7AM and at noon!