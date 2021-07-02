Make sure your pets have a pet-riotic weekend

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA)- According to the ASPCA, over 10 million pets are stolen or runaway each year. The worst day for those incidents is the 4th of July.

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is already starting to see many cases of lost pets, says shelter Director Stacey Harman.

"We're just getting out of puppy and kitten season, which we were very overloaded this year with, and you go straight into the 4th of July and with the fireworks they do get scared they run away. We see a large influx after the holiday here at the shelter."

However, there are solutions to keeping man's best friend from fleeing the scene. The biggest solution is keeping them inside, If necessary keeping them swaddled in a blanket or receiving a sedative from your vet to keep the animal calm are all viable solutions.

Dr. April Munique from Happy Tails told us some animals have medical conditions that can cause harm to themselves.

"So if you have animals that are already prone to seizure activity, that are already potentially on medications for seizures. Those are the ones you also have to watch out for. So, see if medications are able to be combined with medication that they are already on, but those guys will be at a heightened sense of awareness and alertness. So those guys we'll definitely."

According to Dr. Munique, some animals are more prone to the 4th of July fireworks than others.

"There are also certain breeds that are prone to this. Your German Shepherds, your Aussie's those dogs that are on heightened alert anyway. So those guys can be prone to more anxiety."