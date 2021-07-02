Nats slugger Schwarber leaves in 2nd inning with leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals lost baseball’s hottest slugger to an apparent right leg injury when Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Washington’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Schwarber singled to the right-center field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his right hamstring after he returned to first base. Manager Dave Martinez and a team trainer came to check on Schwarber, who immediately walked off the field. Schwarber yanked off his batting gloves and threw them as he limped through the dugout.