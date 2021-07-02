New $5M roundabout opens in West Virginia town of Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A new roundabout has opened in Glenville, West Virginia, after the completion of a $5.07 million traffic project. A ceremony was held on Thursday at the site of the intersection that includes U.S. 33. It aims to ease congestion and improve traffic flow between the town of Glenville and Glenville State College. It was funded with federal money and money from the Roads to Prosperity bond initiative, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.