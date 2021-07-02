No federal charges for cop who shot Black driver Sam DuBose

CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities say they won’t bring any charges against a white police officer who fatally shot Sam DuBose, a Black motorist, in Cincinnati in 2015. The decision comes after a four-year review of the shooting. The U.S. Attorney’s Office began investigating after state murder charges were dropped against former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing after trials ended with deadlocked juries. Tensing shot DuBose after pulling him over for a missing front license plate. He testified that he believed his life was in in danger when DuBose tried to drive away.