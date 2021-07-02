Parker Redden wins 2021 Johnny Bench Award

SHADY SPRING, W.Va (WVVA) - The best high school catcher in the state of West Virginia is a Shady Spring Tiger.

On Thursday, Shady Springs Parker Reddon was named the 2021 Johnny Bench Award recipient. The award goes out each year to the top catcher in the state of West Virginia. Reddon understood just how special it was to be mentioned in the same breath as one of baseball's all-time greats.

"I can't even express how honored I am," Reddon said. "It's a pretty cool experience for me to even say that my name is on that list."

The future University of Delaware ballplayer and current Burlington Sock Puppet says that later in July, he will head to Cincinnati to meet Johnny Bench himself and receive his award.