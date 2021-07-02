Police: 4 children shot and injured, including girl, 6

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting that has injured four children in the city of Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that a 6-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said in a statement that she is in stable condition. Three teens were also shot. Police said they were a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment with injures that are not considered life threatening. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said there is one suspect in connection with the shooting. He did not say whether that person is in custody. Boone also said that police are interviewing multiple witnesses.