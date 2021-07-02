Refreshing weather conditions for the holiday weekend

High pressure continues to build into the two Virginias Friday afternoon, bringing cooler and drier conditions with it. Clouds will continue to decrease in coverage as we go into the Friday evening and overnight hours.

A chilly night is ahead, as everyone will fall into the low-mid 50s tonight. Some might want to have a lighter jacket on hand if you are going to be outdoors.





High pressure will be dominate over the July 4th holiday weekend. This will allow for cooler and drier conditions for all outdoor activities Saturday and Sunday.

We will see mostly sunny skies for Saturday, with high temperatures only rising into the low-mid 70s for most. The lower humidity will add to the comfortable conditions for Saturday.

Saturday night will be another chilly one, with temperatures falling back into the 50s. Anticipate mostly clear skies for any firework shows.

We will remain pleasant for July 4th on Sunday, but we will be a bit warmer.

High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday afternoon, but luckily the lower humidity will keep the comfortable weather conditions around.

We will be mostly clear for fireworks Sunday night, with low temperatures falling into the 60s.

Hot and humid conditions will return to the area by Monday, with highs back in the 80s.

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic Basin. It is headed towards the Windward and southern Windward Islands Friday afternoon. This system will likely cross several landmasses, as it heads into the Caribbean this weekend. Elsa could remain a Tropical Storm as it heads towards Florida early next week.

So far no significant threats are expected for the two Virginias from Hurricane Esla. However, it will possibly bring us some rainfall into mid and late next week. We will continue to track through the coming days.

Your full 10-day forecast can be seen at 5,6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC and at 10 on the CW.