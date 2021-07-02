Ridge Runners split doubleheader on Miltary Appreciation Night

BLUEFIELD V.A (WVVA) - After a rainout on Thursday, the Ridge Runner had a doubleheader on Friday with the Pulaski River Turtles.

Game 1 got started fast, as the River Turtles jumped to a 1-0 lead off of a first-pitch solo home run. The Ridge Runners would respond with three runs in the 5th inning, but in extras, the River Turtles would come out on top 5-3.

Game 2 was much different for the Ridge Runners. Bluefield held the River Turtles scoreless until the top of the 7th inning but was still able to come out on top with a 6-2 win.

Bluefield will be back home tomorrow at 6:30 for a game with the Kingsport Axmen.