Rising BMX stars showcase skills to Camp Royale at Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) The youngest and fastest rising BMX stars in the country were at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean on Friday to showcase some of their skills.



Nitro Circus Athletes Connor Stitt, Carter Jeffries, and Christian Arehart are inspiring young campers this week at Camp Royale at the Summit. The Christian value adventure camp will also be a partner at the upcoming 'Adventure On -- Freedom Festival' set for the week of September 11th.



Stitt is best known for his appearance on CNN when he seemingly defied gravity with a back flip on a bike at age eight.



"You gotta be brave. Sometimes it can be scary and hard, but you've got to keep going," said Stitt at the Summit on Friday.



The trio competes in the Nitro World Games, an extreme sporting competition founded by legendary stunt man Travis Pastrana.



"It's amazing here. It's beautiful. The biggest skate park I've ever seen," said Jeffries.



Camp Royale Site Director Jacques Vanwyk explained that Friday's showcase is just a preview of what will be a major sporting event with the 'Adventure On' games in September.



"It's going to be incredible. These guys in particular may not be here, but we have a lot of athletes that will be coming out to showcase the park and what is possible when you put your heart and your mind to it."



To purchase tickets in advance to the 'Adventure On' games, visit https://www.summitbsa.org/adventureonfreedomfestival2021