Russia rejects UN accusations against its instructors in CAR

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry has reaffirmed a strong denial of U.N. experts’ claims that Russian military instructors were involved in killing civilians and looting in the Central African Republic. In Friday’s written reply to the AP’s request for comment, the ministry rejected the accusations as unfounded and argued that they were aimed to “discredit the Russian efforts to stabilize the situation in CAR and help restore peace.” In a 40-page report obtained Monday by The Associated Press, U.N. experts monitoring sanctions on the conflict-torn African nation accused the Russian instructors in CAR of “excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, the occupation of schools and looting on a large scale.”