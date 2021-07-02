West Virginia to retire No. 9 jersey of QB Major Harris

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will retire the No. 9 jersey of quarterback Major Harris. WVU announced Friday that it will honor Harris during the Oklahoma State football game on Nov. 6. The announcement comes a day after the school said it would retire linebacker Darry Talley’s No. 90 jersey on Oct. 2. Harris led West Virginia to its first ever undefeated, untied regular season in 1988. Harris injured his throwing shoulder in the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl and WVU lost to top-ranked Notre Dame. In only three seasons, he became one of two Division I quarterbacks to pass for more than 5,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 during his career. Harris was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009.