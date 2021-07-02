West Virginia to review lead water lines in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are reviewing lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water. The Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday the review comes after sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state health officer urged parents of young children who live in older homes to discuss the risk of lead exposure with a pediatrician. Lead lines were phased out in the 1950s and it’s unlikely homes built after 1960 would have them.