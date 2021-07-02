WVSP, local fire dept. respond to accident involving up to four vehicles in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are at the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles in Princeton. Mercer County Dispatch confirmed with WVVA that the call came in at 10:10 p.m. Friday night.

There are possibly up to 4 vehicles involved, and the accident happened near Chili's restaurant on 460 West. WVSP and East River Volunteer Fire Dept. are at the scene.

Right now, all lanes of traffic are open. Injuries are unknown at this time.

