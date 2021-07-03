A bit warmer for July 4th, but the lower humidity will keep us comfortable!

High pressure has become the dominate force across the two Virginias, allowing for cool and comfortable weather to fully settle in.





Anticipate mostly clear skies throughout the rest of the evening and overnight, as high pressure continues to advance over the area.

We will be in for another cooler night, with low temperatures falling back into the 50s. Be sure to have a lighter jacket on hand if you are going to be outdoors during the overnight hours.

High pressure will stay dominate for July 4th, which will provide excellent outdoor weather for the holiday.

Expect high temperatures to be a bit warmer Sunday, with highs getting back into the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. However, the lower humidity will stick around, allowing for comfortable and dry conditions for the 4th of July.

Firework shows will be a go Sunday night, with only a few passing clouds here and there. Low temperatures will fall into the 60s Sunday night, keeping us pleasant.

By Monday, the hot and humid conditions will begin to return to the two Virginias, with high temperatures getting well into the 80s for Monday afternoon.

We are still tracking Elsa, which is a very disorganized system as of Saturday afternoon. It has weakened into a Tropical Storm as it approaches Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Elsa will likely approach the Florida coastline sometime early next week.

Elsa will be no significant threat to the two Virginias, but will likely bring us tropical moisture into mid and late next week.

