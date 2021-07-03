Alderson July Fourth celebration returns after being cancelled due to COVID-19

ALDERSON, W. VA. (WVVA) - A historic tradition in Alderson is taking place this July 4 weekend after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Alderson Fourth of July celebration is kicking off the holiday, a tradition sixty one years in the making.

Jessie Willis, one of the parade coordinators, said the parade has nearly 1,000 participants.

"This is one of the largest in years, of course we didn't get to do it last year because of COVID we've come back with a bang, and this is one of the most entry parades we've had in years," said Willis.

After last year's cancellation, Willis said the increase in attendance was due to parade goers missing the independence day tradition.

Parade attendees who spoke to WVVA News, said they attended Alderson's parade every year and they were disappointed when they couldn't attend last year.

"Wasn't nothing going on or whatever hey just dead out you know," said Forrest Jr. Bryant.

"We was looking forward to it then COVID happened," said Chelsea Barker, from Frankford West Virginia.

Other life-long parade goers said they were excited to see the tradition return this year.

"It's a wonderful celebration….sharing the love through all the county," said Susan Barker, of Frankford.

"I think we're super excited to be back this year. It's um…it's been a lot of fun so far, we're happy to be at the parade and see everything," said Brittany Dillon, of Ronceverte, West Virginia.

Attendees range from local community members to out of state travelers, all for Alderson's Independence Day festivities.

"We started coming down to the parade and getting lots of candy and having fun," said Jack and Harrison Lamond, from Cincinnati Ohio.

The Lamonds said they have been making the trip to the parade every year since they were little.

They said they were disappointed when they couldn't attend the festivities last year.

"It was terrible, we hated it," said the Lamonds about not getting to attend last year. "We love coming down here."

They said they are thrilled to be back this year.

"IT'S amazing and I love it…extraordinary," said the Lamonds.

Keeping alive traditions started by older generations is what Willis said Alderson's celebration is all about.

"Most of the people that are really involved with the celebration now are sons of daughters or grand-daughters or grandsons of the original folks that started the celebration," said Willis.

Saturday's events ended with a fireworks show.



Sunday's events will begin with a church service at 11:00 AM, White Water canoe race at 12:00 PM, the annual horse show at 1:00, water events beginning at 1:30, a gospel sing at 6:30 and the fireworks show beginning at dark at the football field.