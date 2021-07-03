DC United routs Toronto FC 7-1 to break team goal record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola and Yamil Assad also scored, and Toronto had an own goal. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto.