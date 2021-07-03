Iran’s sole nuclear power plant up and running after closure

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran’s sole nuclear power plant is back online following an emergency shutdown two weeks ago. The Saturday report quoted Mostafa Rajabi Mashahdi, spokesperson for the country’s energy ministry, as saying the Bushehr plant “returned to production energy” after the completion of needed maintenance. Mashahdi did not elaborate but last week Iran’s nuclear department said engineers were working to repair the plant’s broken generator. Authorities earlier this year had warned of the plant’s possible closure because of American sanctions barring Iran from procuring equipment for repairs.