Liberty rally from 18 down to beat Charles and Mystics 82-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 19 points and Jazmine Jones had 12 of her 17 points in the second half to help the New York Liberty rally from an 18-point deficit and beat the Washington Mystics 82-79. New York’s rally spoiled the homecoming of Tina Charles. She finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Charles was traded to Washington as part of a three-team deal before the 2020 season. The Liberty used the picks they got from the Mystics to draft Jones and Leaonna Odom.