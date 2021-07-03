Miners celebrate Military Night, lose to Mill Rats

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA) - A day before Independence Day, the West Virgnia Miners celebrated Military Appreciation Night.

Local veterans were brought out onto the field at Linda K. Epling Stadium to be recognized for their service. The special guest of the evening was Beckley's own Bill Brown. Brown is one of the most decorated veterans in the state of West Virginia, being a recipient of the Silver Star, four Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, two Army Commendation Medals, and a Presidential Unit Citation for his service in Vietnam.

As for the game itself, the Miners were fresh off of a doubleheader sweep over the Mill Rats, but this time is Johnstown who wins on the road 9 to 6. The Miners will have a shot at redemption tomorrow back at Epling Stadium at 6:35 P.M.