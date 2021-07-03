Nats’ hot-hitting Schwarber out with hamstring strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. The team said the strain is “significant” and there is no timetable for his return. Schwarber was among the hottest hitters in the major leagues. He hit 16 home runs in June, seven of them leading off games, to help the Nationals turn their season around. Schwarber tried to be upbeat when discussing the injury, saying the news could have been worse. He will use compression treatment to reduce swelling, followed by rest and strengthening exercises.