New Mexico forest draws crowd for annual ‘Rainbow Gathering’

CARSON NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (AP) — A unique cast of characters is gathering in a remote stretch of forest in northern New Mexico. They come in search of peace, camaraderie and perhaps to smoke a little weed. There are grandmas, while-collar workers, families with children, and other young people seeking distance from authority. Some are nature lovers and carry their belongings on their back. This is the Rainbow Family. They are gathering this year in New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere for their annual July 4th celebration. It will culminate Sunday in a silent hand-holding circle punctuated by a loud “ohm.” Forest Service officials are monitoring the group and have given out citations for drug possession and minor infractions.