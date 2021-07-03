Princeton Rescue Squad prepares for July 4th celebration

PRINCETON, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Princeton Rescue Squad is preparing for Sunday's Independence Day celebration at Hunnicutt field.

The festivities will consist of a car show, live music, events for the kids and fireworks.

This event will mark the 11th annual Rescue Squad 4th of July Celebration, after last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad and the event coordinator, Stacey Hicks, says that this is one of the best way to give back to the "supportive community".

He added that they are excited to have a such a large celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year because of COVID you know we've got a lot more to celebrate. We're gone celebrate our freedoms and we're gone celebrate that we can get back out and enjoy life again because for sixteen months we were locked down." Stacey Hicks, CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad and Event Coordinator

The celebration and festivities begin on Sunday, July 4th at 9:00 AM.