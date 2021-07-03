Ridge Runners beat Axmen at Bowen

BLUEFIELD, V.A (WVVA)- The bats of the Bluefiuled Ridge Runners were scorching hot on Saturday evening.

Fresh off of a Friday doubleheader, the Ridge Runners showed no signs of fatigue as they took down the Kingsport Axmen 10-2. Bluefield scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and would not trail the rest of the game en route to the double-digit scoring performance.

The Ridge Runner hit the road on Independence Day for a rematch with the Axmen at 7:00 P.M in Kingsport.