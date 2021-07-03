Syria government shelling kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers and a war monitor say artillery fire from government-controlled territory has killed at least eight civilians in Syria’s last rebel enclave. The shelling Saturday in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province, hit the home of Subhi al-Assi, killing him, his wife and three of his children in their sleep, according to the rescue service known as White Helmets and Idlib’s Health Directorate. Al-Assi was an administrator in a local health center. Shelling also struck the home of a volunteer of the White Helmets, also known as Syria Civil Defense, killing his two children. In a nearby village, another child was killed.